Good morning, early birds. Nauru has defied a court order for the urgent medical evacuation of a refugee. Plus, Daniel Andrews' document dump runs into serious trouble. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

NAURU DEFIES COURT ORDER

Nauru’s government has defied a court order to block the medical evacuation of a refugee requiring urgent treatment for post-traumatic stress and a major depressive order, with a senior Nauruan official claiming her case is not convincingly urgent.

According to the ABC, a Federal Court hearing last night found the failure to transfer the woman left Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and the Australian government in breach of court orders made on Monday, and the woman will now reportedly be transported on a commercial flight on Friday.

The news comes as Nauru closes out a tumultuous Pacific Islands Forum today, during which President Baron Waqa blasted China’s top diplomat for “insolence” and bullying, countries signed a climate “threat” declaration, while island leaders called on the US to return to its Paris commitments, and New Zealand journalist Barbara Dreaver was detained while trying to interview refugees.

VIC BURN BOOK

A document dump ordered by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews against Opposition Leader Matthew Guy has included personal details of a Victorian lawyer. The Herald Sun ($) reports that the woman’s medical history, financial details, and daughter’s name and birthdate were included in a financial advice document released as part of the state government’s 80,000 page file dump on Monday.

The government had previously defended its decision to release files on Guy’s history as planning minister, which showed he had spent millions of public money to settle a confidential planning lawsuit over fears taking it to court would have cost him his job.

LOCKDOWN LOOMS

A union protest against the South Australian government’s privatisation agenda as part of the 18/19 budget could send prisons around the state into lockdown. The ABC reports that hundreds are expected to march from the Adelaide Remand Centre to Parliament after plans to outsource the management of the centre were revealed in Tuesday’s budget.

The Public Service Association’s Neville Kitchin has accused the government of not consulting with the union or its members before making the announcement, while Corrections Minister Corey Wingard has said staff will be guaranteed jobs elsewhere and asked the group to reconsider in a hasty press conference last night.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

There has been some bizarre criticisms about the quickness that one of these cases was determined by the minister. I would have thought we should all be celebrating that the department and the minister can make quick decisions rather than keeping someone in detention unnecessarily. Eric Abetz

Just over a week before families on Nauru enter their sixth year of detention, the Liberal senator celebrates Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton‘s priorities during the au pair inquiry.

THE COMMENTARIAT

I am part of the resistance inside the Trump administration — Anonymous (The New York Times) “President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader … The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them.”

Stopping the divisions at least as hard as stopping the boats ($) — Niki Savva (The Australian): “The elites have mocked his ­religion while the hard right warns he has to dump Paris and cut immigration. Or else. Meanwhile, ordinary people wait to see more of who he is, what drives him and what will change. Leaked ­details of higher infrastructure spending, more small business tax cuts and additional school funding to placate Catholics are legacies of the Turnbull era — which, as Morrison knows, only confounds people still asking: what was the point?”

Time to limit ministerial discretion in the immigration system — Shawn Rajanayagam (Sydney Morning Herald): “Peter Dutton’s use of ministerial discretion to grant visas to two foreign au pairs raises large questions about the propriety of his actions as minister for immigration. But, more importantly, the ongoing debate presents Parliament with an opportunity to introduce real limits on ministerial discretion in the immigration system so as to prevent those discretions from being used inequitably and unfairly.”

We fact-checked The Daily Telegraph’s rubbish about “gender whisperers” and trans kids — Sam Langford (Junkee): “This morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted a bizarre statement. ‘We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools,’ he wrote. ‘Let kids be kids’. He then linked to an article published by the Daily Telegraph, which claims that as a result of some school teachers receiving training to help them identify and support transgender kids, there has somehow been a sudden spike in kids receiving ‘irreversible surgeries’ and other miscellaneous harms.”

