A new report estimates that the upcoming US midterm elections will see close to $10 billion spent on advertising.

The Melbourne Cup is supposed to be the race that stops the nation, but this year’s cup won’t hold a candle to the US midterm elections on the same day, on November 6, which could see the Republican Party lose control of congress. While prize money for the cup will be a record $7.3 million, it will only be chump-change against the record level of spending in the lead-up to the midterm poll, which covers national and state congresses, state governors and local officials, all the way down to the county and municipal level (including some courts).

US research group Borrell Associates tracks spending on campaign advertising, and in its final estimate for the November poll, reckons that political advertising for the elections will climb to US$8.8 billion, a 6.3% growth on the spend for the 2014 mid-terms. This is US$400 million more than an earlier estimate in April.