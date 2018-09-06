Doubts still remain over whether Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is even allowed to sit in parliament. Crikey is here to help clarify things.

As the Coalition struggles to piece itself together after last month’s self-immolation, it’s easy to forget that a serious cloud still hangs over Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s eligibility to sit in parliament. Just hours after the first of Dutton’s two unsuccessful attempts to seize the prime ministership, it was revealed that the minister’s eligibility was potentially compromised on the basis that government subsidies to childcare centres owned by his wife could place him in breach of section 44(v) of the constitution.

What is the case against Dutton?

The contours of s.44(v) are fuzzy, especially compared with the relatively straightforward citizenship provision in section 44(i), which claimed a number of scalps over the past year. Under the subsection, a person who has “a direct or indirect pecuniary interest with the public service in any agreement with the Public Service of the Commonwealth” is ineligible to sit in parliament.