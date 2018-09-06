The fight may be over for the AFL Footy Show.

This week a notable event happened in Melbourne: the Nine Network panicked and moved its ailing AFL Footy Show not to Wednesday night (as it has previously done when there is an AFL game scheduled on Seven for Thursday night), but to Tuesday night. This moves it away from the now usual head-to-head clash with Seven’s The Front Bar (both have gone head-to-head on Thursday nights).

It was an admission that the AFL Footy Show is dying on its knees and the ratings reflected that -- just 249,000 viewers (in Melbourne 134,000) nationally. That meant that The Front Bar had the night to itself and gathered 504,000 viewers nationally, including 285,000 in Melbourne which made it the third most watched program in the market and nationally.