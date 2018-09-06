Germaine Greer is doing the outrage circuit for her new book On Rape. But what are her arguments, and do they actually stack up to legal scrutiny?

On Rape is a tiny book with a gargantuan title.

Coming in at a bit over 10,000 words, it is part of a larger Melbourne University Press series (alongside Sarah Ferguson's On Mother and Leigh Sales' On Doubt, which are between 10,000 and 15,000 words each). That’s a nice, long essay; enough space for other authors to achieve a structured and specific pondering. But Greer’s approach is to split the book into nine even smaller sections with titles like “Joystick or Weapon?” and “Cure, Kill, or Castrate the Perp?” Rather than focusing our attention on smaller facets of the issue to build a discernible argument, the result is rambling.