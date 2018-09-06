Australians are digging deeper and deeper into their savings to fund a modest rate of economic growth. This is no "boom".

It says much about the way the economic goalposts have been shifted that yesterday's June quarter national accounts were held by many in the media to be some sort of boom, as if 2.9% growth in 2017-18 is an economy firing on all cylinders. It was certainly better than the budget forecast of 2.75%, but its composition highlights issues that are likely to strike a raw nerve at the Reserve Bank.

Here’s what RBA governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday in Perth: