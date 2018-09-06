For this government, those deemed enemies face the full force of the law. For mates, it's a very different story.

They say there's no loyalty in politics, but it's a filthy lie. This government knows how to look after its friends.

It looked after the banks, which contributed generously to both sides of politics but particularly generously to the Liberals -- even employing a number of senior ministers between staffer jobs and public life. It protected them against a royal commission and gutted the corporate regulator, until politics demanded that sacrifices be made. It looked after financial planners and retail super funds, protecting them against Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) regulations, instead going after industry super funds.