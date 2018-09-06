Crikey has already chronicled Australia's existing political dynasties, but what of the dynasties to come? We have some predictions.

Former Labor leader Kim Beazley seated next to daughter Hannah.

Our recent five-part opus on the history of Australia's political dynasties got us thinking: what about the the next generation? Are there any budding pollies out there looking to turn their parents' legacy into a proper dynasty? And are there any kids of existing dynasties willing to carry the torch? Here are some likely candidates.

Jessica Rudd

Jessica Rudd is the daughter of Labor's one man Trimurti, Kevin, who was, you may remember, prime minister twice over the course of a fairly eventful six years between 2007 and 2013. Rudd the younger has been a high profile figure for some time -- first as a lawyer, then novelist (2010's Campaign Ruby details romance and mishaps occurring when a fictional prime minister is overthrown by his female treasurer -- all purely coincidental, we are assured) and, most recently, a successful entrepreneur. Her business, an online store called Jessica's Suitcase, which sells "everything from tea to sine, honey, baby food, skincare and makeup", just sold a 45% stake to a Chinese eCommerce enabler. While business savvy lawyers with inbuilt brand recognition are something the major parties generally go for, Rudd may look at what politics did to the old man, and be content to remain a different kind of "influencer".