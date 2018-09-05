Barbara Dreaver, Pacific correspondent for New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ, has been detained by police on Nauru while interviewing refugees settled on the island.

Detained TVNZ journalist Barbara Dreaver

Nauru police detain TVNZ reporter interviewing refugees, the Australian media goes nuts for John Millman, SBS has a position vacant, and other media tidbits of the day.

Nauru detains journalist. A TVNZ reporter was detained on Nauru for several hours yesterday after interviewing a refugee. The Kiwi broadcaster's Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver was held at a police station for several hours, TVNZ reports. She was also stripped of her accreditation for the Pacific Islands Forum, but this was returned this morning.