Dance Boss becomes dance floss.

Nine’s night, thanks to The Block on 1.42 nationally, 1.02 million in the metros and 398,000 in the regions, dominating Tuesday night. This was helped by True Story With Hamish and Andy at1.02 million nationally. Seven’s Take Me Out is on its way to the departure lounge -- 771,000 nationally, down from 859,000 on Monday night. The series has been made and wrapped, so no more. Another couple of weeks of ratings pain for Seven after Dance Boss became dance floss and tangoed its way to ratings oblivion.

Network channel share: