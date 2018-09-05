A new report from business groups urging the adoption of a bastardised TPP admits the economic benefits will be trivial. That hasn't stopped lobbyists hyping the results.

Embracing the US-less version of the Trans Pacific Partnership will add less than 0.5% to GDP in a decade's time, or around one and a half days' worth of income, to the Australian economy, according to a study commissioned by spruikers of the trade deal.

The report, by two US economists and commissioned by business groups such as the Minerals Council, the Business Council, the Australian Food and Grocery Council, the Australian Industry Group and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is a humiliation for the business sector, which has long lobbied for adoption of the secretly negotiated trade deal that opens Australia up to litigation by multinationals to obtain compensation for government policy. When even your own specially-commissioned consultants can't get the numbers to work for you, it's an admission that the reality is like to be grim indeed. In fact, AIG, the AFGC and ACCI didn't even issue a media release about the report.