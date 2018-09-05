In his first speech, the new Treasury Secretary has completely ignored the biggest policy and political challenge the government faces: wage stagnation.

Whether it's an abiding fear Labor will sack him if elected, or if he's genuinely unsure what economic direction his former boss Scott Morrison is going to go in, Phil Gaetjens' first speech as Treasury Secretary, delivered in Perth yesterday, was a strictly by-the-numbers effort.

Since Gaetjens became Treasury head -- a post to which he should never have been appointed -- the government has lurched further into major economic interventionism, abandoned its company tax cuts, reversed its energy supplement decision and abandoned the energy policy it had worked on for a year. Since becoming Prime Minister, Scott Morrison has flirted with a royal commission into energy and, today, ditched a crucial part of Australia's long-term retirement incomes policy, the lifting of the retirement age to 70. As a core part of the neoliberal consensus in Australian policymaking during the Howard years, Gaetjens now looks increasingly isolated even from the party for which he worked so long.