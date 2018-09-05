The numerous controversies surrounding Steve Bannon's media appearances, including on our own Four Corners, have little to do with free speech.

The proposition – that many mainstream Australian journalists might be less intelligent than a lot of their readers – got a bit of a workout yesterday, when the New Yorker Festival cancelled the appearance of Breitbart culture warrior and former Trump consigliere Steve Bannon, after a storm of protest and withdrawals. The move coincided with an entire Four Corners program devoted to the man, something the show rarely does.

"You can’t ignore Steve Bannon," the Four Corners publicity said. Many begged to differ, just as they did with Leigh Sales and Katherine Murphy, who berated the New Yorker Festival for "surrendering" to the mob, and then felt the fury turned on themselves. In the middle of it all, Tonightly, decided to trash some of its goodwill with a less than sparklingly original comedic disquisition about how left identity politics made Trump possible.