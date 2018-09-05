The ABC has embarked on another cringe-worthy attempt to improve the dismal view staff have of its management, offering prizes and events for staff who "demonstrate the ABC Principles".
In an email to staff on Tuesday, managing director Michelle Guthrie introduced a new "recognition program" where staff will be able to nominate "an individual or team who demonstrate the ABC principles and deserve acknowledgement for their outstanding work".
