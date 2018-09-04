Scott Morrison's visit to Jakarta was hailed as a success, but time will tell if Indonesia will entertain a full alliance with Australia.

The visit to Indonesia by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, within days of taking office, has been widely hailed as a success, with the signing of an effective free trade agreement and a further tilt towards a closer strategic relationship. The five-point agreement visit was said to "add ballast" to the bilateral relationship, reprising a goal announced by then foreign minister Gareth Evans some 30 years ago.

The "ballast" -- trade -- is intended to keep bilateral relations steady in the event of running into rough diplomatic weather. Australia and Indonesia have had an historically uneasy relationship, which at times has bordered on hostile.