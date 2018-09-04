The "make Scott Morrison relatable" media tour continues, with a series of friendly, soft-ball interviews.

ScoMo's charm offensive. Scott Morrison has been doing the rounds of friendly media interviews since his ascension to the post of prime minister just over a week ago. After interviews with the Sunday News Corp metro papers' Annika Smethurst, Morrison has given his time to 3AW's Neil Mitchell in Melbourne, and Ian 'Macca' McNamara's Australia All Over program on ABC radio.