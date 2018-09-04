In a rare finding, ACMA has ruled the controversial segment did not meet accuracy requirements and promoted "strong negative generalisations about Indigenous people".

The broadcasting regulator has found that Seven provoked serious contempt on the basis of race in a widely-criticised panel segment on Sunrise about the adoption of Indigenous children. The Australian Media and Communications Authority (ACMA) also found Seven in breach of the accuracy requirement for statements made during the segment.

In the error-ridden segment broadcast in March, host Samantha Armytage kicked the panel off on the topic by referencing a misleading Courier-Mail headline (on a factual story based on comments made by David Gillespie) about Indigenous children in care. Armytage introduced the topic by saying Indigenous children could "only be placed with relatives or other Indigenous families" -- taken from the newspaper headline. This is not true, and ACMA found that even though it was read out from the newspaper, Seven should've fact-checked it before using it for a panel discussion.