What do you do when you're the Minister for Northern Australia, your government's landmark "Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility" is known only for its failure to fund any infrastructure, and one of the nation's pre-eminent research organisations releases reports showing how uneconomic building new infrastructure in remote locations is?
If you're Matt Canavan, attack inner-city avocado eaters.
