For years the government has railed at the bullying and intimidation of the CFMMEU. Seems those problems are a little closer to home.

Does Scott Morrison really want to go there with the CFMEU? Deregister a union for a deleted tweet? That makes News Corp's holy war against Yassmin Abdel-Magied for a deleted Anzac Day post look positively restrained. A social media-based industrial relations policy, to go with "fair dinkum power" (the official new term for dispatchable power, to distinguish it from unAustralian renewable power), and the flag lapel pin to remind people of how he reminds himself he's on voters' side: the eccentricities of Morrison's vision for Australia are mounting up.

The government has long attacked the CFMMEU, as it is now, over its "bullying" and "intimidation". Former industrial relations minister Michaelia Cash even argued this deterred women from entering the construction sector, saying in 2016: