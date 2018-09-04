Four Corners's Steve Bannon interview falls short of #Libspill ratings.

Nine’s night, as The Block (1.47 million nationally) and Doctor Doctor (1.00 million) out-rated the attempts to unseat it: Seven's Take Me Out (895,000) and Ten’s Have You Been Paying Attention (1.05 million) and Australian Survivor (859,000). Seven points out that Take Me Out lifted the network’s audience size and share from a week ago (that’s when Dance Boss was in its death throes). But rather than call flounder, let’s wait until tomorrow and the ratings for tonight and see how many viewers return. As it was, Seven ran third last night in the key 16 to 39 and 18 to 49 demos that Take Me Out was aimed at, which is not a good sign for the future.

Four Corners featured Steve Bannon, the US right wing nutter -- it was a report that deserved to be aired two years ago as Donald Trump was gathering pace in the 2016 poll. As it was, the program averaged 837,000 nationally as opposed to the 1.13 million who watched the previous week’s report on the Liberal Party’s destruction of Malcolm Turnbull.