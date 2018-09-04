The benefit to Fairfax of collaborating on investigations with the ABC doesn't stop it from complaining to the ACCC about the broadcaster's over-competitiveness.

Another week another joint investigation between the ABC and Fairfax's Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. This time about the questionable quality of honey.

It is another of a growing list of stories where Fairfax Media, 7.30 or Four Corners have cooperated on investigative stories, with the lead Fairfax author on many occasions being Adele Ferguson, Nick Mckenzie or Richard Baker. Linking with the ABC gives the Fairfax stories far more exposure and credibility.