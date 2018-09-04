Coke sales have gone flat, but Coca-Cola Amatil still has a few hundred brands up its sleeve. How is it staving off the decline of the world's most popular drink?

"Enjoy". So goes one exhortation. "Taste the feeling" is another. It's worked for generations, putting a red contoured bottle into the hands of millions. But the newly-released finances of the Australian owner of the Coca-Cola brand suggest all that enjoyment is fading.

Coca-Cola Amatil had revenue of under $5 billion last year, its lowest result in several years. The profits from the Australian beverages division, charged with selling Coke, fell from 2016 to 2017, and again in the first half of 2018. Coca-Cola Amatil’s profits do not mark the end of Coke -- not even the beginning of the end. What they do seem to show, in Australia at least, is the end of the peak.