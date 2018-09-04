A migration scheme that encourage new arrivals to move to rural and regional Australia has existed for decades. But try telling the papers that.

Image credit: Bill Roberts/Unsplash

Last week, The Australian reported on the Morrison government's "new" plan to require some migrants to settle in regional Australia. The Oz found this story spicy enough to splash across its front page last Wednesday. But for all the news value of this announcement, it may as well have read "Scientist discovers bread".

This was noted in classic "presented without comment" style by Daily Telegraph editor Christopher Dore, who tweeted his paper's front page from May, with wry use of the auspol hashtag.