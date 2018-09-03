It is difficult to find data on the nature of ministerial intervention and the average length of time it takes for the minister to make a decision to intervene or not. This kind of data blackout all began with Scott Morrison.

In the course of defending himself as more details emerge of his intervention to assist a family of Liberal Party donors keep a French au pair in the country, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has noted "there were hundreds of cases each year where immigration ministers, including previous Labor ministers, considered cases 'where a visa has been cancelled or a negative decision is handed down by the department'."

Dutton is correct. But experience tells us that it is highly unusual for a minister to act with such alacrity when asked to intervene in a case. My experience, and that of many other lawyers and migration agents, is that individuals such as asylum seekers and New Zealanders -- whose visas Dutton may have revoked because of criminal history -- wait weeks and months for a reply from him or his office.