One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has lost yet another long-time loyalist in the form of former national executive member Pat Loy following the party’s decision to not contest the Victorian state election in November.

Loy announced her resignation as a life member of Pauline Hanson One Nation on her Facebook page last week. The party stalwart’s departure from the organisation to which she had given more than 20 years of service, which included service on the ruling national executive, was linked to the party’s decision to call off the party's Victorian election tilt. Party members who had volunteered to run in the November election were recently informed that the campaign was off.