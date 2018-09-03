The Queensland government handicapping the KAP over the Fraser Anning fiasco is a flash of the exact fascism they claim to be fighting.

The move by the Palaszczuk government to cut the number of parliamentary advisors allotted to the Katter Australia Party is a great demonstration of how an authoritarian cast of mind can present itself as a champion of liberal values.

The KAP has three members in the Queensland parliament, led by the son of Bob Katter, Robbie Katter, or Bob Katter Jnr. (Since Bob is himself the son of the late Bob Katter, a far more formidable type than his progeny, I guess they should be Bob Jnr, and Bob Jnr Jnr.) The KAP was awarded several extra advisers as a price for their support after Campbell Newman -- remember him? -- was turfed out and a hung parliament elected. It's a not unusual deal.