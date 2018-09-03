Don't be surprised if more leaders fall after Fairfax abandons rural posts and News Corp continues to entrench conservative bias.

Wake in fright! Sky after dark is coming to regional Australia, on a free-to-air channel direct to you.

If you’re one of the 5 million-odd people living outside the five mainland state capitals, you can now find Sky on one of the WIN network’s multi-channels. For the first time, Australia has a Fox-style free-to-air broadcaster aimed at a key component of the conservative demographic that usually elects a majority of Liberal and National MPs.