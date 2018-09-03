Ten lags behind once again.

Nine’s night easily, with Seven a distant second, the ABC third and Ten trailing in the dust.

The Block had 1.71 million nationally, number one in the metros and regions. 60 Minutes helped with 1.13 million and Nine News chipped in with 1.53 million. End of story and end of night. On Fox League on Saturday, 400,000 people watched the Gold Coast Titans play the North Queensland Cowboys. The Cowboys won, giving the legendary Jonathon Thurston a victory in his last NRL game and probably the highest ever TV audience for an NRL game on pay TV. Nine broadcast the Parramatta-Easts game which managed 493,000 national audience. The Fox League audience for Thurston’s last game was proportionally much larger than Nine. You would have thought Nine would have picked that game to broadcast because it has made so much money from Thurston over the years in NRL and State of Origin contests.