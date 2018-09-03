ABC website blocked in China, KAK's back, CBD gets a makeover, and other media tidbits of the day.
China bans ABC. China has banned the ABC's website under laws that block porn, gambling, and terrorism sites. The ABC's China correspondents Matthew Carney and Bill Birtles report that access "abruptly stopped" on August 22 to the ABC's websites and apps, which are usually accessible. A government statement given to the ABC said China's internet was "fully open", but, "state cyber sovereignty rights shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China's laws and regulations". The ABC reports:
