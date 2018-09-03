The ABC has had its websites and apps blocked in China, with the Chinese government stating that the country's rights "shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China's laws and regulations".

ABC website blocked in China

China bans ABC. China has banned the ABC's website under laws that block porn, gambling, and terrorism sites. The ABC's China correspondents Matthew Carney and Bill Birtles report that access "abruptly stopped" on August 22 to the ABC's websites and apps, which are usually accessible. A government statement given to the ABC said China's internet was "fully open", but, "state cyber sovereignty rights shall be maintained towards some overseas websites violating China's laws and regulations". The ABC reports: