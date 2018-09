This five-month-old baby has spent her life in Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation. A psychiatric report submitted in June has raised mental health concerns for both mother and child.

Image: Rebekah Holt.

There is a baby in detention in Melbourne. She has spent the entire five months of her life under guard in immigration detention with her mother Huyen.

I see her when I visit there on weekends. I also see the baby's father and Huyen's husband Paul visiting them, as that's the only way he can see his wife and daughter.