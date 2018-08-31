Angus Taylor will take no questions, the flyer wars have started for Victoria's upcoming state election, and an anatomy of how you wipe $600 million off your value in a single day.

Angus Taylor actually, literally, hides from the media glare; the flyers have started for Victoria's upcoming state election; and an anatomy of how you wipe out $600 million in a single day. From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours…

Taylor not energised. With the recent knifing reshuffle, Angus Taylor has just agreed to guzzle from the poisoned chalice of the energy portfolio -- or, in typically Scott Morrison 'hardline conservatism masquerading as folksy common sense' speak, the "minister for getting electricity prices down". Taylor gave his first speech as minister yesterday at a small business summit in Sydney, and notably denied he was a climate skeptic. Apparently though, he was not so confident in his few policies that he was willing to answer any questions about them. A tipster at the event told us that, after his speech, he barricaded himself in the ironically named "media room" with all the doors closed for roughly half an hour before ducking out a back door as quick as he could. "Farcical" was how our tipster put it.