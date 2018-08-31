Harvey Weinstein may well be going to prison; Louis’s going back to premium cable. What's a little unusual is that anyone ever thought he would not be.

News that Louis CK, the briefly disgraced stand-up comedian who disappeared for a while, has returned to stand-up, and been well-received, has set the hares running. CK – his real name is Szekely and he’s the children of academics, despite the working-class act – has been accused by several women of blocking the exits from backstage rooms with his body, and then tossing off in front of them.

Nasty, coercive stuff, and pathetic too; as with Harvey Weinstein, the act seems that of someone getting out a lot of anger for earlier rejections. But CK is accused of only this; Weinstein is accused of rape, imprisonment, and hiring ex-Mossad agents to destroy the lives of his accusers. Weinstein may well be going to prison; Louis’s going back to premium cable.