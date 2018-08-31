Carla McGrath has been removed from the Press Council after months of criticism surrounding her role as deputy chair of GetUp.

Former Australian Press Council mamber Carla McGrath

Press Council acts on conflict of interest allegations, Sky News prepares to appear around the clock on free-to-air TV, Daily Mail loses its conservative editor, and other media tidbits of the day.

Press Council removes Carla McGrath. The Australian Press Council has removed member Carla McGrath from its council over her position as deputy chair of lobby group GetUp. McGrath's appointment last year was the subject of fierce criticism from The Australian and other commentators, arguing her position at GetUp was a conflict of interest when sitting on adjudications for the press council. Then-chair David Weisbrot resigned from the council over the furore, citing "persistent personal attacks and a campaign of 'misinformation'."