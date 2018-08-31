This is the house of financial regulation that Peter built, and it's collapsing at the royal commission he said wasn't needed.

Peter Costello (Liberal Party player, potential chairman of a combined Nine-Fairfax, and chairman of the Future Fund) believes compulsory superannuation payments should be directed away from industry super funds into a single national default fund -- somewhat like the Future Fund, which handles public service superannuation funds management.

"Instead of the government arbitrating between industry funds and private funds, there is a fair argument that compulsory payments, the so-called default payments, should be allocated to a national safety net administrator, let’s call it the Super Guarantee Agency,” he said last October. “It would be a not-for-profit agency which would set up its own investment board."