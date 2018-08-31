The judge, while striking out Latham's defamation defence, called it "extraordinary". He was not wrong.

As we reported yesterday, the defamation case brought by ABC Life deputy editor Osman Faruqi against former Labor leader Mark Latham is, well, quite something already.

Latham submitted a 76-page defence -- by comparison, Faruqi’s claim ran for two pages -- which Justice Michael Wigney described as “on just about any view, an extraordinary document”. How extraordinary? It denies that what Latham said (about Faruqi's supposed "anti-white racism" and the "support" that provided to Islamic terrorists) couldn't be defamatory, because: