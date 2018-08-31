A rare night for Ten.

Seven may have won total people, but Ten easily won the main channels, thanks to the return of Gogglebox Australia (1.12 million nationally) which supported The Bachelor (1.10 million). Ten grabbed the juicy demos as a result and that was the story of the night. Oh, the demise of The AFL Footy Show continues on Nine -- 128,000 in Melbourne last night v 239,000 for Seven’s The Front Bar which had 418,000 national viewers. The Footy Show had 473,000, but more than 200,000 of those were in NRL markets in Sydney, much of NSW, Brisbane and Queensland.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News was on top with 525,000 viewers, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 439,000, then The Chase Australia with 359,000, with the 7pm ABC News at 335,000 and Home and Away with 327,000