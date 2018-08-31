Channel 7's latest reality series may have bombed, but its legacy lives on. This wasn't an ordinary quest for stardom. It was a plea for escape.

There wasn’t a lot to offer at Mudgee Airport. As I sat with an hour to wait, staring down a plane smaller than me, I was searching for any kind of distraction. This marks the moment I first saw Channel Seven’s new series Dance Boss, and also the moment I no longer feared flying or death in general.

You have probably seen the promos for Dance Boss. In fact, if the ratings are anything to go by, you’ve probably only seen the promos for Dance Boss. The show itself seems like just another of the hundreds of the So, You Think You Can Perform A Party Trick In Front Of An Impertinent British Man? genre of reality television. But it is so, so much more than this. Dance Boss might just be the best modern dystopia on television.

