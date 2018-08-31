- Which Liberal backbencher resigned this week due to the axing of Malcolm Turnbull?
- What is the median income according to the Productivity Commission report on inequality released this week?
- Which country was a Sydney University staff member attacked for writing about in an article published in Honi Soit?
- How much money will Daniel Andrews’ proposed new Melbourne rail link cost?
- What is the name of the new series by Sacha Baron Cohen which finished its first season this week?
- What’s the first country Scott Morrison will visit as prime minister?
- Whose defence in a defamation action was struck out by the Federal Court this week, described by the judge as “an extraordinary document”?
- Carla McGrath was this week removed from the Australian Press Council. Which lobby group is she from?
- What kind of scandal is engulfing the NRL ahead of its finals season?
- How many people are facing the Anti-Discrimination Commission Queensland for comments made during the marriage equality plebiscite last year?
