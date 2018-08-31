We're now in our fifth year without a meaningful climate policy. Labor and the states and territories are the only ones who can fix that.

How apt it was that new Energy minister Angus Taylor spent half an hour hiding from the media yesterday after his first speech, sequestered from scrutiny and questions. It used to be that ministers gave speeches, then took questions and the media reported what was said. Now the speech is dropped to newspapers ahead of time, it is perfunctorily delivered and the minister hides from journalists afterwards. A truly efficient process would involve the minister not bothering to deliver the speech at all.

More to the point, it was a perfect symbol of a government that has entered its fifth year of having no climate policy beyond a renewable energy target that has less than two years to run. The risible Emissions Reduction Fund continues to dribble money to lucky business participants, but even the government itself no longer pretends that's a credible policy, and cut off its funding.