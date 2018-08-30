A lot would have to go right for a Labor landslide in 2019, but even more would need to go right for Australian conservatism to recover from the leadership fiasco.

With the announced non-contest of Chisholm by Julia Banks, the question is starting to be asked: could Labor keep it on track for the next X months and get themselves a landslide?

I don’t doubt Banks’s account that she was bullied and intimidated last week and before; she joined the nasty party after all. Perhaps this one-time corporate lawyer for Big Pharma (Glaxo) among others, might now have more insight into the nature and root of bourgeois power.