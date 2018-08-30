With the announced non-contest of Chisholm by Julia Banks, the question is starting to be asked: could Labor keep it on track for the next X months and get themselves a landslide?
I don’t doubt Banks’s account that she was bullied and intimidated last week and before; she joined the nasty party after all. Perhaps this one-time corporate lawyer for Big Pharma (Glaxo) among others, might now have more insight into the nature and root of bourgeois power.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.