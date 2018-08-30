Why would a powerbroker of a major party that faces a crisis of political participation so enthusiastically dismiss concerns about bullying in his party? Could it be powerbroking is easier if people don't participate?

Liberal Member for Chisholm Julia Banks. Image credit: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Victorian Liberal president Michael Kroger was dismissive yesterday of Julia Banks' claims about bullying within the Liberal Party. “We haven’t received any complaints ourselves down here in the Victoria division about any behaviour that would concern us so we are not aware of exactly what Julia is talking about," he said. "This is politics. People speak strongly. People raise their voices, well so they should if great matters of state are at play.”

Former senator Helen Kroger, who heads the party's women's council, was equally dismissive. Politics was a "rough and tough game", she said, adding pointedly, "politics is clearly not for everyone".