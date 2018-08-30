Victorian Liberal president Michael Kroger was dismissive yesterday of Julia Banks' claims about bullying within the Liberal Party. “We haven’t received any complaints ourselves down here in the Victoria division about any behaviour that would concern us so we are not aware of exactly what Julia is talking about," he said. "This is politics. People speak strongly. People raise their voices, well so they should if great matters of state are at play.”
Former senator Helen Kroger, who heads the party's women's council, was equally dismissive. Politics was a "rough and tough game", she said, adding pointedly, "politics is clearly not for everyone".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.