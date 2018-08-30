Labor MP Tim Watts thinks a Honi Soit writer and his student editors should be "ashamed". But if we're looking to call out ideological travelogues, there are many more to choose from.

This week, Labor MP Tim Watts upheld his party’s 30-year revulsion for a tertiary education that is free. In a tweet aimed not just at Sydney University student newspaper Honi Soit but the approach that institution takes to the study of international relations, Watts told everyone that they should just feel ashamed. Watts, a chap who has argued both poorly and at length for our nation’s very urgent need for respectful debate, appears to want those who engage in it respectfully condemned within universities.

Look. Here’s the piece that rankled Watts. You probably won’t like the state-sponsored travelogue, and I didn’t much, either. A tankie defence of North Korea is not my jam and I do not agree with Jay Tharappel that the fight against imperialism demands the subjugation of those who contest it. I ardently agree with almost no one, however, that it is the ideal work of universities to contest all pre-existing knowledge.