NT News Holocaust text breaches standards. The Australian Press Council has found the NT News in breach of its standards, after featuring a text message about Eurovision that referred to the "final solution". Published in the "Txt the editor" section, the May 17 edition of the paper included a text message referring to Israel winning the song competition's grand final: "I am not happy about the Eurovision winner and I would prefer another grand final solution". The NT News told the Press Council the message was not a reference to the Holocaust: