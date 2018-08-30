Justice Michael Wigney described the defence, which referred to such historical events as the persecution of Christians in the Roman Empire, as difficult to get to grips with.

The Federal Court has struck out Mark Latham's entire defence in a defamation case brought by ABC Life deputy editor Osman Faruqi. In a judgement on Thursday, Justice Michael Wigney described Latham's 76-page defence (in comparison to Faruqi's two-page claim) as "on just about any view, an extraordinary document".

"In order to address Mr Faruqi's strike out application, it is necessary to attempt to come to grips with it. That is no mean feat," he said.