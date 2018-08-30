Gogglebox is back, and talking about Turnbull.

It was Nine’s night thanks to The Block (1.22 million nationally), though Ten did well with The Bachelor (1.12 million nationally and some juicy figures among the younger demos as well as 25-54s). Seven and the ABC drifted in their wake.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led the way with 555,000, then Seven News/TT with 424,000. Third was The Block with 383,000, then The Chase Australia from 5.30pm with 379,000 and Home and Away was fifth with 366,000. On Foxtel, Gogglebox Australia returned and rated 194,000 people. This was the top spot -- easily beating the chattering chaps on Sky News. Gogglebox is back on Ten tonight -- what will they say about last week’s coverage of the the ejection of Malcolm Turnbull?