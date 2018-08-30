According to Father Rod Bower, the hardest part of being a priest isn’t performing the last rites or consoling the bereaved.
“I was called to a hospital to do a wedding last Saturday for a woman who planned their wedding in late September but it became clear she wasn’t going to live that long,” he told Crikey. “So, we did a wedding at the hospital bedside. That kind of stuff takes an emotional toll when you do a lot of it.”
