Crikey speaks to Father Rod Bower, Archdeacon of the Central Coast, about the changes that the Church, and the country, need to move forward.

According to Father Rod Bower, the hardest part of being a priest isn’t performing the last rites or consoling the bereaved.

“I was called to a hospital to do a wedding last Saturday for a woman who planned their wedding in late September but it became clear she wasn’t going to live that long,” he told Crikey. “So, we did a wedding at the hospital bedside. That kind of stuff takes an emotional toll when you do a lot of it.”