The government's threat to deny a visa to Chelsea Manning reminds us that, to enter Australia, it's better to be a chauvinist or white supremacist than a whistle-blower.

Alt-right political activist Lauren Southern

Australia has been inconsistent with it's visa policy in the last few years to say the least. The potential denial of a visa to Chelsea Manning puts her in the same category as musicians like Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown and holocaust denier David Irving, all of whom have had their Australian visas revoked on account of their criminal behaviour.

But technically, particularly under the tenure of former immigration minister Peter Dutton, one does not have to actually commit a crime. Just ask anti-abortion campaigner Troy Newman, who had his visa revoked in 2015 -- no specific reason was given, but commonly cited was his assertion in a 2003 book (uncovered by Crikey) that doctors who perform abortions ought to be executed in states that have the death penalty for murder.