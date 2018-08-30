It's the start of renewal time for TV networks, and of all the changes in commercial TV none will be watched more closely than Nine's Today, where Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner have presided over falling ratings and a widening gap behind Sunrise.

It's the start of renewal time for TV networks (or some commentators call it "The Killing Fields"). The closing months of each year have always been a time in Australian TV of great change, renewal, close calls, career-ending decisions, program-saving decisions and a lot of leaks and rumours.

September marks the start of internal reviews, which are firmed up in November as the rating seasons approaches year end, and new contracts and other deals have to be renewed, ended or simply postponed. Hosts, production staff, producers all know the rules -- it is all about ratings performance (especially in key demographics), costs (staff and production) and advertising and other revenues written against the regular programs up for renewal.