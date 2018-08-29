Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: post-spill binge-watching, never bring a paradigm to an ashtray fight, and a rising sea level doesn't lift all property prices.

HOT BUTTON ISSUES

Le Monde diplomatique has published an excellent, forensic analysis of how badly privatisation was carried out in Greece, while The Economist tackles how best to make immigration work in Western countries. In the US, rising sea levels are beginning to have an impact on coastal property prices — but it’s complicated. And David Graeber’s “bullshit jobs” theory keeps getting more and more traction: here’s why garbos should earn more than bankers.

THIS IS LONDON CALLING

A new book, Auntie’s War, explores how the BBC didn’t report World War II. Historian Ian Jack considers it at length; while right now, war reporting is becoming prohibitively expensive. And here’s a guide to (and debunking of) some new and olds myths about journalism — and some truths.