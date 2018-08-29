Publishers are furious that Melbourne Writers Festival isn't about the printed word anymore, but the knowledge class' dirty secret is they would rather sink into Netflix than the printed word anyway.

"I’ve downloaded your book, but I haven’t read it yet" - Fran Kelly, interviewing Michelle de Kretser, RN Breakfast

The Melbourne Writers Festival is on again, and so all talk has turned once again to of course the Melbourne Writers Festival. Could we eventually have the whole festival discuss nothing but the festival? What greater tribute to the great Gerald Murnane could there be than the festival spiraling into itself, mise en abyme, like two TV cameras pointed at one another until nothing remains?